May 8 Tata Technologies:

* Tata Technologies acquires swedish Escenda Engineering AB

* Tata Technologies says Escenda Engineering will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Technologies Europe Limited

* Tata Technologies says company will maintain same management team and full workforce under new ownership Source text - (Tata Technologies, the global engineering services company, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Escenda Engineering AB. The acquisition helps Tata Technologies accelerate its plans to expand in Europe due to the rapid growth opportunity the region offers in both the automotive and industrial machinery sectors. Europe's automotive industry is the world's leading producer of motor vehicles by volume and is also the largest private investor in R&D in Europe. Following the acquisition, Escenda Engineering will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Technologies Europe Limited. The company will maintain the same management team and full workforce under the new ownership.)