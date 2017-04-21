April 21 Tata Trusts:

* Tata Trusts says Tata Trusts denies any connection with PIL on tobacco

* Tata Trusts - it has no connection with a recent public interest litigation on government entities' equity holding in tobacco sector.

* Tata Trusts says "baseless" to describe petition as initiated by trusts because two petiitioners work for organisation Source text - (Tata Trusts clarifies that it has no connection whatsoever with a recent public interest litigation on government entities' equity holding in the tobacco sector. A section of the media has today mischievously attempted to suggest that the petition is an initiative of the Trusts, and has tried to draw links with Indian Hotels Company Limited and ITC Limited. Tata Trusts denounces such suggestions. The petitioners have filed the plea, as private citizens. The main petitioner is Dr. Sumitra Pednekar, wife of the late Satish Pednekar, former minister of Maharashtra. The other petitioners are Mr. Ashish Deshmukh, BJP MLA from Katol (Maharashtra), Dr. Abhay Bang, a public health expert, Dr. Pankaj Chaturvedi, leading cancer surgeon, Dr. Prakash Gupta, public health expert, and Mr. R. Venkataramanan and Mr. Lakshman Sethuraman, two Tata Trusts employees, all of whom have joined the petition in their individual capacities. It is baseless to describe the petition as initiated by the Trusts just because the latter two work for the organisation.)