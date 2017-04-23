New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 24 Tatts Group Ltd
* Tatts has not yet formed a view on how revised indicative proposal compares to merger proposal from tabcorp holdings limited
* Received correspondence from pacific consortium to amend terms of its revised non- binding, indicative and conditional proposal to acquire tatts for $4.21 cash per share
* Tatts notes that under terms of revised indicative proposal, tatts shareholders will not receive a final dividend for year ended 30 june 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.