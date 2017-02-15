Feb 16 Tatts Group Ltd

* Hy revenue from ordinary activities $1.42 billion versus $1.53 billion

* Have determined a fully franked interim dividend of 9.5 cents per share

* Hy profit from ordinary activities attributable to members $122.759 million versus $147.0 million

* Proposed merger with Tabcorp Holdings Limited is progressing in line with terms and conditions set out in merger implementation deed

* If Tatts-Tabcorp merger were to complete in second-half of financial year total costs would be approximately $60 million

* Decline in net profit is due mainly to lower run in lotteries jackpots experienced in this half resulting in lower lotteries revenue