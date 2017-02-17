BRIEF-SFA Engineering says issuance of bonus shares
* Says it will issue 1 bonus shares for every one share to shareholders
Feb 17 Tatwah Smartech Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 600 million yuan ($87.40 million) bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2l07YLp
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8650 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
