UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
March 31 Tatwah Smartech Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net loss to be 14 million yuan to 24 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 5.9 million yuan
* The reasons for the forecast are production suspension of some engineering projects and increased financial expense
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/K4NofM
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)