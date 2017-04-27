April 27 Taubman Centers Inc-

* Taubman Centers Inc issues solid first quarter results

* Says quarterly common stock dividend increased 5 percent to $0.625 per share

* Qtrly net income attributable to common shareowners (eps) per diluted $0.28

* Qtrly funds from operations (ffo) per diluted common share $0.85

* Qtrly adjusted funds from operations (adjusted ffo) per diluted common $0.92

* Says for quarter, comparable center net operating income (noi), excluding lease cancellation revenue, was up 2.8 percent

* Sees 2017 eps is now expected to be in range of $1.16 to $1.41 per diluted common share

* Sees 2017 adjusted ffo is expected to be in range of $3.67 to $3.82 per diluted common share

* Sees 2017 ffo is now expected to be in range of $3.60 to $3.75 per diluted common share

* Says guidance assumes comparable center noi growth, including lease cancellation income, of about 3 ½ percent for year

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $3.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $145.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.15, revenue view $619.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S