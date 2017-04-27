April 27 Taubman Centers Inc-
* Taubman Centers Inc issues solid first quarter results
* Says quarterly common stock dividend increased 5 percent
to $0.625 per share
* Qtrly net income attributable to common shareowners (eps)
per diluted $0.28
* Qtrly funds from operations (ffo) per diluted common share
$0.85
* Qtrly adjusted funds from operations (adjusted ffo) per
diluted common $0.92
* Says for quarter, comparable center net operating income
(noi), excluding lease cancellation revenue, was up 2.8 percent
* Sees 2017 eps is now expected to be in range of $1.16 to
$1.41 per diluted common share
* Sees 2017 adjusted ffo is expected to be in range of $3.67
to $3.82 per diluted common share
* Sees 2017 ffo is now expected to be in range of $3.60 to
$3.75 per diluted common share
* Says guidance assumes comparable center noi growth,
including lease cancellation income, of about 3 ½ percent for
year
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $3.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $145.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.15, revenue view $619.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: