May 30 Taubman Centers Inc:

* Taubman Centers provides update on shareholder engagement

* Taubman Centers Inc says members of Taubman board and senior management have recently engaged in "in-depth" discussions with many of shareholders

* Taubman Centers - "our shareholders have made a convincing case to us that board can and should move faster in enhancing Taubman's corporate governance..." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: