April 4 Tax Systems Plc:

* Acquired entire issued share capital of Osmo Data Technology Limited in return for issue of 4,701,492 new ordinary shares of 1 penny each

* Acquisiton represents value of £3.2 million

* Says Gavin Lyons, formerly executive chairman, appointed chief executive officer

* Says Clive Carver, formerly non-executive director, appointed non-executive chairman

* Kevin Goggin appointed chief financial officer, with Grahame Benson, finance director and coo, stepping down with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)