April 4 Tax Systems Plc:
* Acquired entire issued share capital of Osmo Data
Technology Limited in return for issue of 4,701,492 new ordinary
shares of 1 penny each
* Acquisiton represents value of £3.2 million
* Says Gavin Lyons, formerly executive chairman, appointed
chief executive officer
* Says Clive Carver, formerly non-executive director,
appointed non-executive chairman
* Kevin Goggin appointed chief financial officer, with
Grahame Benson, finance director and coo, stepping down with
immediate effect
