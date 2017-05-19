May 19Tay Two Co Ltd

* Says it plans a business and capital alliance with a Shizuoka-ken based company A-too Inc, and the business alliance will start on May 20

* Says two entities will mainly cooperate on enhancement of reuse products purchase and improvement of stores' profitability

* Says the capital alliance between the two companies will be signed in middle June

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/GqK1ot

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)