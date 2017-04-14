New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 13 Tay Two Co Ltd
* Says it will distribute 1.8 million shares of its treasury common stock at 55 yen per share through private placement to a Fukuoka-based company, YAK corporation
* Says it will raise 100 million yen in total through private placement
* Says placement date is May 1
* Proceeds is used for investment of stores
* Say top shareholder YAK corporation will increase voting power of the company to 21.9 percent (11.5 million shares), from 19.1 percent (9.6 million shares)
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/nFS52G
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.