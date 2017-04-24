BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 24 Encanto Potash Corp:
* Taylor-Dejongh executes financing agreement with Encanto Potash Corp
* Encanto Potash- FA sets forth terms of engagement under which TDJ will provide investor funding to Encanto for initial equity investment of $10 million
* Encanto Potash-as per FA, Taylor-Dejongh will also provide a subsequent project equity investment of $60 million for completion of project specific activities
* Encanto Potash Corp - Encanto and Muskowekwan Resources Ltd Have a joint venture agreement to develop Muskowekwan Potash Project
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results