April 24 Encanto Potash Corp:

* Taylor-Dejongh executes financing agreement with Encanto Potash Corp

* Encanto Potash- FA sets forth terms of engagement under which TDJ will provide investor funding to Encanto for initial equity investment of $10 million

* Encanto Potash-as per FA, Taylor-Dejongh will also provide a subsequent project equity investment of $60 million for completion of project specific activities

* Encanto Potash Corp - Encanto and Muskowekwan Resources Ltd Have a joint venture agreement to develop Muskowekwan Potash Project