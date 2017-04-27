BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Taylor Morrison Home Corp
* Taylor Morrison reports first quarter sales orders of 2,425, an increase of 33%, revenue of $769 million and earnings per share of $0.30
* Q1 earnings per share $0.30
* Taylor Morrison Home Corp qtrly sales per outlet were 2.7, a 35% increase from prior year quarter
* Taylor Morrison Home Corp qtrly net sales orders were 2,425, a 33% increase from prior year quarter
* Taylor Morrison Home Corp qtrly total revenue was $769 million, a 19% increase from prior year quarter
* Taylor Morrison Home Corp - backlog of homes under contract at end of quarter was 3,927 units, growth of 14% from prior year quarter
* Taylor Morrison Home Corp- home closings are expected to be between 1,700 to 1,800 for Q2 2017
* Taylor Morrison Home- homebuilding inventories $3.1 billion at quarter end, including 4,396 homes in inventory, versus 4,388 homes in inventory at end of prior year quarter
* Taylor Morrison Home Corp- home closings are expected to be between 7,600 and 8,100 for full year 2017
* Taylor Morrison Home Corp - sees land and development spend is expected to be approximately $1 billion for full year
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $746.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Taylor Morrison Home Corp - sees 2017 average active community count is expected to be generally flat relative to 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.