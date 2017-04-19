BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Taylor Morrison Home Corp:
* Taylor Morrison names Sheryl Palmer as chairman of the board and appoints lead independent director
* Taylor Morrison Home corp says Timothy R. Eller who has shared his plans to retire from board at conclusion of his current term ending May 31, 2017
* Taylor Morrison Home Corp says Peter Lane, has been appointed as board's lead independent director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results