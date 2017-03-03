March 3 Tayo Rolls Ltd

* Says allotment of 7.17% non-cumulative redeemable preference shares worth 20 million rupees to Tata Steel Source text: [Allotment of 200,000 (two lakhs only) 7.17% Non-cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 100/- (Rupees one hundred only) each aggregating to Rs. 200, 00,000/- (Rupees two Crores only) to Tata Steel Limited, the Promoter on Preferential basis.]