BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital announces pricing of $125 mln initial public offering
May 5 Tbc Bank Group Plc:
* JSC TBC Bank has entered final stage of operational and legal merger with Bank Republic
* The stage will be fully completed next week, well ahead of schedule
* Merger was originally anticipated to be completed in q3 of 2017.
* Target Capital announces changes to the board of directors and officers