March 14 TBS Group SpA:

* Unit EBM wins a tender from INAIL (Italy's National Institute for Insurance against Accidents at Work) for the rental of devices for home magnetic therapy in Italy

* The three-Year framework agreement has an estimated value of 12 million euros ($12.77 million) (plus VAT) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9398 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)