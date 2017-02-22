BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 22 TBWA Worldwide:
* Announced acquisition of a majority stake in independent UK creative agency Lucky Generals
* TBWA will form a new TBWA UK group, which will consist of Lucky Generals and Tbwa\London, upon acquisition of Lucky Generals
* Lucky Generals and Tbwa\London will continue to operate as two separate brands within new group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.