May 19 TCG BDC Inc

* TCG BDC Inc files for IPO of up to $100.0 million of common stock - SEC filing

* TCG BDC Inc says intends to apply to have common stock listed on Nasdaq global select market under the symbol “CGBD” Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2rmXQjN) Further company coverage: [TCG BDC Inc]