BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital announces pricing of $125 mln initial public offering
May 19 TCG BDC Inc
* TCG BDC Inc files for IPO of up to $100.0 million of common stock - SEC filing
* TCG BDC Inc says intends to apply to have common stock listed on Nasdaq global select market under the symbol "CGBD"
* Target Capital announces changes to the board of directors and officers