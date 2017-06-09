BRIEF-Advanced Braking Technology updates on production delays from suppliers
* Had experienced further production delays from its suppliers of Terra Dura brake components
June 9 TCI Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 26
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/fhHcTz
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it completed the off-floor distribution of shares on June 23