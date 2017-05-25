May 25 TCL Corp

* To pay cash dividend of 0.8 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 31

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 1 and the dividend will be paid on June 1

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/HGMmIS

