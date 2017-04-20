BRIEF-Advanced Nano Technologies posts FY net profit of $400,000
* Company is not in a position to start paying dividends Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 20 TCL Corp
* Says trading in shares to halt from April 21 pending announcement related to major plan
* March quarter net loss 123.5 million rupees versus loss 81.8 million rupees year ago