WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 20 Bioleaders Corp :
* Says TCM Korea and investment association as well as 3 individuals became top shareholder of the co, replacing Sung Mun Hui and other 13 individuals
* Says TCM Korea and investment association as well as 3 individuals are holding 28.8 percent stake in the co currently
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/xgGiBz
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.