BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
March 22 Bioleaders Corp :
* Says TCM Korea Inc has acquired 1.7 million shares of the co, increasing its stake in the co up to 10.5 percent from 0 percent
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/1hoHUc
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
