BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 19 TCP Capital Corp-
* TCP Capital Corp announces certain preliminary financial estimates for the three months ended march 31, 2017
* TCP Capital Corp - currently expect that our net investment income per share was between $0.46 and $0.48 for three months ended march 31, 2017
* TCP Capital Corp - estimate that net asset value per share as of march 31, 2017 was between $14.89 and $14.95
TCP Capital Corp says net investment income per share after incentive compensation was between $0.37 and $0.39 for three months ended march 31, 2017
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.