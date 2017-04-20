UPDATE 1-Italy's Veneto banks plead for help from rescue fund
* Italy keen to avert "bail in" of investors in both banks (Adds sources, background)
April 20 TCP Capital Corp
* Says public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $16.84per share
* TCP Capital Corp. announces pricing of public offering of common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Italy keen to avert "bail in" of investors in both banks (Adds sources, background)
WASHINGTON, May 26 The U.S. economy slowed less than initially thought in the first quarter, but softening business investment and moderate consumer spending are clouding expectations of a sharp acceleration in the second quarter.