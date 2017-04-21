April 21 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp:

* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp - on April 21, 2017, co entered into a credit agreement with lenders - sec filing

* TD Ameritrade Holding- pursuant to credit agreement, lenders committed to make available to co new $300 million senior unsecured revolving loan facility

* TD Ameritrade Holding - new $300 million revolving facility matures on April 21, 2022 and replaced co's existing $300 million unsecured revolving loan facility

* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp - on April 21, co's unit entered into a credit agreement

* TD Ameritrade Holding-pursuant to agreement, unit's lenders have committed to make available to unit a $600 million senior unsecured revolving loan facility

* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp - unit's new revolving facility replaced unit's existing $300 million unsecured revolving loan facility

* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp - maturity date of unit's new revolving facility is april 21, 2022