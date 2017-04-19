BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 19 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp:
* TD Ameritrade reports record quarterly revenue
* Reaffirms FY earnings per share view $1.50 to $1.80
* Quarterly revenue $904 million
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.40
* TD Ameritrade Holding - expect benefits from balance growth, higher interest rates to more than offset financial impact of lower commission price
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.