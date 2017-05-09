May 9 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp:

* TD Ameritrade reports monthly metrics

* April average of 502,000 client trades per day, up 7 percent from April 2016; flat from March 2017

* $858 billion in total client assets as of April 30, 2017, up 19 percent from April 2016; up 1 percent from March 2017

* April 2017 average fee-based balances of $186.2 billion, up 15 percent from April 2016 and up 1 percent from March 2017