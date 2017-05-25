BRIEF-Global Oriental says unit and Layar Raya Sdn Bhd entered into a joint venture agreement
* Layar Raya Sdn Bhd and Fame Action Sdn , subsidiary of co entered into a joint venture agreement
May 25 Toronto-dominion Bank
* Toronto-Dominion bank cfo says pleased there has been a cooling of housing market particularly in greater toronto area Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
* Layar Raya Sdn Bhd and Fame Action Sdn , subsidiary of co entered into a joint venture agreement
LONDON, June 23 Investors pulled $7.7 billion from U.S. equities, the biggest outflows in five weeks, data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) showed on Friday, reversing the previous week's bumper inflows as bears battled with the bulls.