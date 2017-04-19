BRIEF-FB financial corp revises terms of Clayton Banks acquisition
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
April 19 Toronto-dominion Bank:
* TD bank group comments on expected impact of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp's second quarter earnings
* Toronto-Dominion Bank-sees TD Ameritrade's Q2 earnings to translate into about CDN $111 million equity in net income of investment in TD Ameritrade for q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
May 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday hackers used malware to steal customers' card data, including account number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants over a span of three weeks.