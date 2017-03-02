BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 2 Toronto-Dominion Bank
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$1.33
* Qtrly Canadian retail net income was $1,566 million, an increase of 4% compared with same quarter last year
* Q1 earnings per share C$1.32
* Toronto-Dominion bank - Q1 total revenue C$9,120 million versus C$8,610 million
* TD bank group reports first quarter 2017 results
* Toronto-Dominion Bank - q1 provision for credit losses c$633 million versus c$642 million
* Toronto-Dominion Bank - at quarter-end, common equity tier 1 capital ratio on a Basel III fully phased-in basis was 10.9%, compared with 10.4% last quarter
* Toronto-Dominion Bank - q1 return on common equity (adjusted) 14.5 percent versus 13.5 percent
* Toronto-Dominion Bank - q1 net interest income C$5,141 million versus C$5,047 million
* Q1 earnings per share view C$1.27, revenue view C$8.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
