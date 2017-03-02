BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 2 Toronto-Dominion Bank
* TD Bank Group announces intention to repurchase for cancellation up to 15 million of its common shares
* Toronto-Dominion Bank - to launch normal course issuer bid to repurchase for cancellation up to 15 million shares, or about 0.8% of shares outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.