11 hours ago
BRIEF-TD Bank Group to issue NVCC subordinated debentures
July 18, 2017 / 7:37 PM / 11 hours ago

BRIEF-TD Bank Group to issue NVCC subordinated debentures

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - TD Bank Group:

* TD Bank Group to issue NVCC subordinated debentures

* Announced a domestic public offering of $1.5 billion of medium term notes constituting subordinated indebtedness of bank

* Notes are expected to be issued on July 25, 2017

* Notes will mature on July 25, 2029

* Notes will bear interest at fixed rate of 3.224% p.a. until July 25, 2024, at 3-month bankers' acceptance rate plus 1.25% thereafter until maturity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

