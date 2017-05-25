BRIEF-Heiwa Real Estate REIT to issue REIT bonds worth 2.8 bln yen
* Says it will issue first series REIT bonds worth 1 billion yen
May 25 Toronto-dominion Bank
* TD Bank Group reports second quarter 2017 results
* Reported qtrly diluted earnings per share were $1.31
* Qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.34
* Q2 earnings per share view c$1.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Toronto-Dominion Bank says qtrly TD's common equity tier 1 capital ratio on a Basel III fully phased-in basis was 10.8%, compared with 10.9% last quarter
* Qtrly total revenue C$8.47 billion versus C$8.26 billion
* Q2 revenue view C$8.43 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 4 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28