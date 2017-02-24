Feb 24 Telephone And Data Systems Inc
* TDS reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 revenue $1.278 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.36
billion
* Telephone and Data Systems Inc says provides 2017 guidance
* Telephone and Data Systems Inc qtrly loss per share $0.05
* Telephone and Data Systems Inc - sees U.S. Cellular FY
adjusted EBITDA $650-$800 million
* Telephone and Data Systems Inc - sees 2017 capital
expenditures for U.S. Cellular approx $500 million
* Sees 2017 U.S. Cellular total operating revenues $3,800
million - $4,000 million
* Telephone and Data Systems Inc sees full year 2017 capital
expenditures for TDS Telecom of about $225 million
* Telephone and Data Systems Inc - sees 2017 TDS Telecom
operating revenues $1,200 million - $1,250 million
