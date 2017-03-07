March 7 Team Inc

* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.08 excluding items

* Q4 loss per share $0.32

* Q4 revenue $319.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $344.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "Until we begin to see a sustained pattern of market normalization, we will continue to withhold earnings guidance for 2017"

* "In spite of soft demand in 2016, we continue to be optimistic that end markets will improve during 2017"

* "After brief spike in demand for our services during first month of Q4, demand weakened again in November and December"

* "Disappointed in our results for quarter", especially after seeing increased demand levels during fall turnaround months of Sept and Oct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: