March 1 TEAM Treuhand GmbH:

* Registration of claims from the guarantee for the 2014/2019 bond issued by 3W Power S.A. - initiation of proceedings and report meeting

* Handles registration of claims from guarantee given by AEG Power Solutions GmbH for 2014/2019 bond issued by 3W Power S.A. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)