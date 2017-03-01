BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
March 1 TEAM Treuhand GmbH:
* Registration of claims from the guarantee for the 2014/2019 bond issued by 3W Power S.A. - initiation of proceedings and report meeting
* Handles registration of claims from guarantee given by AEG Power Solutions GmbH for 2014/2019 bond issued by 3W Power S.A.
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION