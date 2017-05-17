BRIEF-Orotongroup explores options for sale of Co
* Previous guidance for underlying FY17 EBITDA remains unchanged at $2 - $3 mln
May 17 Teamax Smart City Technology Corp Ltd
* Says it signs strategic agreement with partners on data centre, smart city projects with initial investment of about 6.5 billion yuan ($943.81 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2quavyh
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8870 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Previous guidance for underlying FY17 EBITDA remains unchanged at $2 - $3 mln
* Sharp President Terry Gou says to apply for relisting on Tokyo bourse first section on June 29 or 30 - Jiji Further company coverage: