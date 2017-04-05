Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 5 Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc :
* Teamster flight dispatchers reach tentative agreement with Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo
* Teamsters- parties came to an agreement not only moving provisions, but also a four-year contract extension
* Teamsters- tentative agreement includes a 30 percent wage increase over life of contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)