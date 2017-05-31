BRIEF-Intekplus signs contract worth 1.32 bln won
* Says it signed a 1.32 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co,.Ltd to provide semiconductor appearance inspection equipment
June 1 Teamtalk Ltd
* Teamtalk confirms completion of 70 pct sale of Farmside
* Announces completion of transaction enabling Vodafone NZ to acquire 70 per cent of shares in Baycity Communications for NZ$10 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it lowered conversion price of 3rd series convertible bonds to 4,695 won/share from 4,973 won/share, effective June 22