May 15 Tearlab Corp

* Tearlab Corp reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.82

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects to file application for clearance of next generation device, including all three biomarkers, with U.S. FDA by end of Q3

* Qtrly net revenues were $6.7 million, compared with $6.8 million for same period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: