BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 11 Starbucks Corp:
* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission - Teavana recalls about 23,600 flip tumblers due to burn hazard
* U.S. CPSC - Teavana has received 12 reports of tumblers leaking, including one report of a burn injury to a consumer's abdomen
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results