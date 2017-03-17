US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 17 Tech Mahindra Ltd
* Says Tech Mahindra to take Huawei Enterprise Products to global markets
* Says Tech Mahindra will market Huawei’s enterprise products and services across 44 countries including India
* Says alliance would also involve launching a joint go-to-market strategy
* Co to take Huawei’S Enterprise products and services, and build solutions around various platforms and solutions of Tech Mahindra Source text: bit.ly/2nLG6ZP Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)