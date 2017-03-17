March 17 Tech Mahindra Ltd

* Says Tech Mahindra to take Huawei Enterprise Products to global markets

* Says Tech Mahindra will market Huawei’s enterprise products and services across 44 countries including India

* Says alliance would also involve launching a joint go-to-market strategy

* Co to take Huawei'S Enterprise products and services, and build solutions around various platforms and solutions of Tech Mahindra