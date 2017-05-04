PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 20
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 4Tech Semiconductors Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 10, for FY 2016
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 11 and the dividend will be paid on May 11
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jb5S4e
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 20 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.