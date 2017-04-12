April 12 China Techfaith Wireless Communication
Technology Ltd
* Techfaith reports its unaudited 2H and full year 2016
financial results, and the sale of certain Beijing real estate
assets
* China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology Ltd -
entered into a share transfer agreement with Beijing Hongkungu
Investment Company Limited
* China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology Ltd -
"we expect macro environment to remain challenging in 2017"
* China Techfaith Wireless - Infoexcel to sell 100% equity
interest in Techfaith Intelligent Handset Technology (Beijing)
Ltd for consideration of RMB1 billion
* China Techfaith Wireless - Techfaith Intelligent Handset
Technology (Beijing) also acquired certain land use rights
related to piece of land in Beijing
