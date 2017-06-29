FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 hours ago
BRIEF-Technicolor cuts FY adj EBITDA target by EUR 40 mln
#YogaDay
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
North Korean rocket science
North Korea
North Korean rocket science
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
World
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 29, 2017 / 4:16 PM / 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Technicolor cuts FY adj EBITDA target by EUR 40 mln

2 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - TECHNICOLOR SA

* ‍Expects Profitability of Connected Home Segment to Be Affected by Memory Costs Increases​

* ‍Now Anticipates This Will Represent Additional Negative Impact at Adjusted Ebitda Level of Around Eur 40 Million Compared to Its Previous Expectations​

* ‍Dram Pricing Increased by an Additional 15% at End of q2 Compared to q1​

* ‍Further Dram Pricing Increases Are Expected for Rest of 2017​

* ‍Double Digit Increases in Flash Memories Pricing Are Expected for Rest of 2017​

* Technicolor Now Expects a Net Negative Impact on Adjusted Ebitda of Connected Home of C. Eur 30 Million in h1of 2017 Compared to Last Year

* ‍for h2 2017, Impact, in Event There Is No Success in Ongoing Mitigation Actions, Expected to Be Around Eur 50 Million Compared to Last Year.​

* Group Maintains Its Free Cash Flow Objective

* Connected Home Revenues Are Expected to Decline by Around 10% in First Half of 2017 Due to Unfavorable Comparison to First Half of 2016

* ‍REVISING ITS FY2017 ADJUSTED EBITDA OBJECTIVE, WHICH NOW EXPECTED IN RANGE OF EUR 420 MILLION TO EUR 480 MILLION (VERSUS EUR 460 MILLION - EUR 520 MILLION)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.