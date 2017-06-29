BRIEF-Technicolor cuts FY adj EBITDA target by EUR 40 mln

June 29 (Reuters) - TECHNICOLOR SA
* Expects Profitability of Connected Home Segment to Be Affected by Memory Costs Increases
* Now Anticipates This Will Represent Additional Negative Impact at Adjusted Ebitda Level of Around Eur 40 Million Compared to Its Previous Expectations
* Dram Pricing Increased by an Additional 15% at End of q2 Compared to q1
* Further Dram Pricing Increases Are Expected for Rest of 2017
* Double Digit Increases in Flash Memories Pricing Are Expected for Rest of 2017
* Technicolor Now Expects a Net Negative Impact on Adjusted Ebitda of Connected Home of C. Eur 30 Million in h1of 2017 Compared to Last Year
* for h2 2017, Impact, in Event There Is No Success in Ongoing Mitigation Actions, Expected to Be Around Eur 50 Million Compared to Last Year.
* Group Maintains Its Free Cash Flow Objective
* Connected Home Revenues Are Expected to Decline by Around 10% in First Half of 2017 Due to Unfavorable Comparison to First Half of 2016
* REVISING ITS FY2017 ADJUSTED EBITDA OBJECTIVE, WHICH NOW EXPECTED IN RANGE OF EUR 420 MILLION TO EUR 480 MILLION (VERSUS EUR 460 MILLION - EUR 520 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)