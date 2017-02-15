BRIEF-Spero Global to buy Mirae Global for 7.32 bln won
* Says it will buy MIRAE GLOBAL Co Ltd, a petrochemistry firm, for 7.32 billion won
Feb 15 Technicolor SA:
* Technicolor files patent infringement litigation against samsung
* Initiated several patent infringement suits in Germany and France against Samsung Electronics, across range of samsung products, incl. mobile phones and digital televisions
* Says it completed issuance of 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 7 billion won