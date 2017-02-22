Feb 22 Technicolor SA:

* FY group revenues 4.89 billion euros ($5.16 billion) versus 3.65 billion euros a year ago

* FY adjusted EBITDA 565 million euros versus 565 million euros a year ago

* FY net loss of 26 million euros versus profit of 78 million euros a year ago

* To propose the payment of a cash dividend of 0.06 euros per share

* 2017 objectives: adjusted EBITDA in the range of €460 million to 520 million euros

* 2017 objectives: free cash flow in excess of 150 million euros before cash impacts of the cathode ray tube cartel case settlements ($1 = 0.9480 euros)