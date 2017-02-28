BRIEF-Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 mln
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 28 Technipfmc Plc:
* Technipfmc Plc commences exchange offers and FMC Technologies Inc commences consent solicitations
* Technipfmc- Commenced offers to exchange all notes issued by FMC Technologies for up to $800 million of new notes issued by Technipfmc & cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: